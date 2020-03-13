Frontex says 100 more border guards are in Greece

EU border agency Frontex said on Friday it had deployed an additional 100 border guards to Greece’s northeastern border to assist in the country’s efforts to prevent migrants trapped in the buffer zone from entering its territory.

“The presence of 100 officers from all around Europe underlines the fact that the protection of the area of the European area of freedom, security and justice is a shared responsibility of all member-states and Frontex,” the agency’s Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri said during the launch of the operation in the Greek town of Orestiada on Thursday.

The action is part of Rapid Border Intervention Evros 2020, and staff come from 22 member-states.

Member-states have also committed to providing technical equipment, including vessels, maritime surveillance aircraft and Thermal-Vision Vehicles, for the Frontex maritime Rapid Border Intervention Aegean 2020.

The rapid border interventions will last two months and could be extended further if needed.