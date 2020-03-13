Confirmed coronavirus cases in Cyprus rise to 14

The coronavirus outbreak continued to grow on the island on Friday after four additional coronavirus cases were confirmed, raising the total to 14 in government-controlled areas, while three new cases in the north raised the figure to five.

Two of the four new confirmed cases in the south involve two people who had recently returned from Athens and are in self-isolation in their homes.

The Health Ministry said these two cases are not part of the pool of contacts of the island’s first confirmed cases, a 64-year-old state doctor.

The remaining two cases which were confirmed as coronavirus carriers on Friday had been infected after coming in close contact with other confirmed cases.

Regarding the five cases that have so far been confirmed in the north, Turkish Cypriot media said four were German tourists in the same group while another person, described as a Turkish Cypriot male, had flown from the UK nine days ago.

In a tweet on Friday, President Nicos Anastasiades said he shared a phone call with the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to discuss the coronavirus situation as it was unfolding on both sides of the island.

“We agreed to boost even further the sharing of information through the Bicommuncal Technical Committee on Health,” Anastasiades said.

Prior to his eagerly-awaited address scheduled for 8.30 p.m. on Friday, Anastasiades posted a tweet refuting rumours that he would be announcing the closure of supermarkets, shops, and other services in view of growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

[Kathimerini Cyprus]