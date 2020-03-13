Culture Ministry shuts down Greek museums and sites

Greece’s Culture Ministry on Friday ordered the closure of the country’s archaeological sites and state-run museums, due to “special circumstances.”

Concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak have resulted in shortages in staff at guards, the ministry’s announcement said, adding that the decision to keep these venues closed will be revisited on March 30.

The decision, which was reached by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and the union of the ministry’s employees, is intended “for the safety of workers and of the sites and museums themselves,” the announcement said.

It was not immediately clear whether private and nongovernmental museums and galleries would also follow suit.