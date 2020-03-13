Major sports, leisure, shopping venues shut door against coronavirus

The landmark Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Athens’ southern coast announced on Friday its decision to suspend operations in order to protect staff and visitors from the spreading Covid-19 virus.

In an announcement, it said that all events – including its weekly workshops and classes – were being suspended and features like the Lighthouse and children’s playgrounds will be closed. Meanwhile, the National Library of Greece, which is also on the site, has been closed since Wednesday.

The Athens Olympic Stadium (OAKA) in the capital’s northern suburb of Maroussi and the Golden Hall mall nearby also said they were closing on Friday.

Both said that they decided to close after confirming that individuals visiting or working on the premises had been infected with the virus.