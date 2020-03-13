Edward Jarvis | Athens | To March 26

The Underflow multispace presents Swedish artist Edward Jarvis’ solo exhibition “Worn. Kissed,” comprising paintings on wood. The images depict a surrealist environment with animals, humans and insects, often in desert landscapes, empty spaces and alien environments, while discreetly evoking the complexity of the world we live in today. Admission is free. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Underflow Record Store & Art Gallery, 39 Kallirois, tel 211.403.9926