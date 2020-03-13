George Gyzis | Piraeus | To March 16

The ENIA gallery in Piraeus presents “Scraps 1929-1933,” a solo exhibition by Greek artist George Gyzis. The works were born from Gyzis’ research into the economic crisis of 1929 and contain photographs and newspaper articles from that period which the artist has processed using acrylic on paper. Admission to the gallery is free. Opening hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 11.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. For additional information, visit www.eniagallery.gr.

ENIA, 55 Mesolongiou, tel 210.461.9700