Thanos Tsiousis & Aristea Haroniti | Athens | To March 20

The Art Foundation (TAF) in Monastiraki, downtown Athens, presents “Backstage Narratives / Luminous Scenarios,” a joint exhibition by Greek printmakers Thanos Tsiousis and Aristea Haroniti. “Backstage Narratives” refers to Haroniti’s works, which possess a strong element of psychology derived from her own experiences as well as those of the characters depicted. Tsiousis’ “Luminous Scenarios” are edited and processed images from the artist’s photographic archive. Admission is free. Opening hours are Mondays to Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

TAF, 5 Normanou, tel 210.323.8757