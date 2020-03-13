Stages for Minor Action | Athens | To March 21

In the context of the “Potential Project” initiative, the Potential Project Space in downtown Athens presents “Stages for Minor Action,” an installation by Greek artist Giorgos Papadatos. The artist plays with the two definitions contained in the word “stage” (as in a platform or a step). The installation comprises visual directions that can guide visitors through different scenarios. Admission is free. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Potential Project Space, 25 Andreou Metaxa, tel 210.381.7517