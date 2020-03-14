Mary Keen | Athens | To March 22

The UCA Projects art group presents “The Relentless, Prometheic Universe of Mary Keen” at KOTES X Booze Cooperativa in downtown Athens. In the works presented, Keen explores the individual’s familiarization with danger that ultimately leads to catharsis and links it with artistic practice. The artist will be present during the exhibition, along with the UCA Projects team. Admission is free. Opening hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For additional information, call at 694.963.2725.

KOTES X Booze Cooperativa, 57 Kolokotroni, tel 211.405.3733