Front-door rule suspended on Athens buses

The rule obliging passengers to enter buses and trolleys from the front door has been suspended by the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) at the request of workers as part of the effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Moreover, OASA’s managing director Nikos Athanasopoulos sent a letter to Attica’s bus and trolley bus operator, OSY, recommending the prudent use of air conditioning systems and that hygiene rules necessitate the ventilation of vehicles at starting points and terminals.

OASA also recommends that passengers restrict cash transactions at ticket dispensing machines and use bank cards instead.

According to reports, passenger traffic is believed to have fallen by about 25-30 percent since the government announced emergency measures.