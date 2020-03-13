ELIAMEP announces internship opportunity

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) announced on Friday it is seeking to appoint a part-time English-language copy editor (reference: INTERN_CE2020), as part of the internship opportunities that it offers, with a starting date on April 1, for three to six months.



Duties will include copy-editing content in English (reports, articles, press releases, announcements) and occasional translation of content into English.



The post is unpaid.



The intern would not need to work from the ELIAMEP premises in Athens and working remotely would be an option.



Interested parties are welcome to apply electronically by March 24, sending their CV and a short cover letter to tina@eliamep.gr, ensuring that the job reference INTERN_CE2020 is in the email title.