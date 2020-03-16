Finding Captain Nemo at Posidonia 2020

Marine manufacturing and shipping supplies specialist Captain Nemo intends to use its second participation at the Posidonia shipping fair this summer to learn about the latest technologies expected to shape the future of shipping.



“We understand that the near future will look nothing like today. Spare parts for ships will be 3D-printed at a port of convenience or produced from recycled materials. We want to follow developments for the benefit of our business, our employees and the environment. We plan to keep following all new developments and Posidonia is just the perfect place for this,” said Merkourios Panoutsopoulos, the chief executive officer of the company based in Agios Ioannis Rendi in Athens.



“Keeping track of technological developments and regulatory changes is very important for our business so our participation at trade exhibitions is always helpful and productive,” he added.



Posidonia 2020 will take place on June 1-5 at the Metropolitan Expo Center next to Athens International Airport.