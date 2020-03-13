BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Contagion observed in booking cancellations

ILIAS BELLOS

TAGS: Tourism, Coronavirus

Cancellations of bookings at Greek hotels for the months after April are coming thick and fast, while major tour operators such as Tui are citing "force majeure" for its suspension of payments and the list of cruise operators and airlines canceling their plans is growing.

Tui has sent letters to Greek hotel groups it cooperates with, informing them that due to reasons beyond its control – i.e. the coronavirus epidemic – it is turning its guaranteed contracts into allotments, that is conventional bookings without deposit payments, which is the main source of revenue for hoteliers.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 