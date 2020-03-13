Greece's first female president assumes her post

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Greece’s first female president, inspects an honor guard on Friday, when she was sworn into her new role. A former top judge, Sakellaropoulou expressed hope that her appointment will improve "the position of all women, both in the family and in society." She urged citizens to fully comply with instructions issued by health authorities to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus and referred to the "real risk to the elderly." On the migrant crisis at the Greek-Turkish border, she said: “We must safeguard our borders while fulfilling our humanitarian duty to people who are suffering… It is a difficult but not impossible equation." [Dimitris Papamitsos]