Tech company TecnoVeritas to participate in Posidonia 2020

Provider of engineering services and tech solutions for the environment TecnoVeritas returns to the Posidonia shipping fair for a third time this summer, aiming to come into contact with new clients – namely fleets or shipyards that can buy or sell its products and services.

“Posidonia is very important to reach international customers, as well as get to be known by our potential clients. It is also important to get to know what our competition and other fields of maritime industry are doing in the market,” said the company’s chief executive officer, Jorge Manuel Gomes Antunes.

The company’s prize-winning products are dedicated to energy efficiency, therefore their main focus is the environment, and besides promoting its products at Posidonia, the company is also looking for partnerships and representatives in Greece.



Posidonia 2020 is scheduled to take place on June 1-5 at the Metropolitan Expo Center next to Athens International Airport.