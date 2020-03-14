BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Hotel Workshop Tour announces new dates in May

The 100 Percent Hotel Workshop Tour has announced the new dates for its workshops in May, after their postponement for this month.

They are at Hania’s Minoa Palace Resort on May 9, at Iraklio’s Aquila Atlantis Hotel on May 11, at Kalamata’s Horizon Blu Hotel on May 16 and at Zakynthos’ Palatino Hotel on May 18.

This is provided the existing restrictions to conferences are lifted by that period.

