The double trial of the virus pandemic and the pressure on our border is existential. The leadership understands this, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is trying to unify the nation.

He has put political rivalries aside. The main opposition appears to be on the same page.



Now it’s just a few publicity-mongering officials from both parties that need to get the message. Energy cannot be wasted in this way when lives are at stake.