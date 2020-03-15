Supermarkets to restrict customer flows

Starting Monday, supermarkets across Greece will restrict the number of customers allowed inside a shop at any given time.

The number of customers allowed inside at any given time will depend on the size of the premises, Deputy Development Minister Nikos Papathanassis told TV station OPEN.

Papathanassis added that, to further encourage people to stay home, supermarkets will be allowed to make deliveries on Sundays.

"There is enough sufficiency (in products) for three months. Citizens do not need to rush" to buy, Papathanassis said, adding that the government will be "relentless" in enforcing the law prohibiting certain businesses from opening or serving the public at their premises.