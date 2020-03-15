Greek Orthodox in US told to avoid churches

The Orthodox Archdiocese of America has published an advisory calling on the faithful not to congregate, including in churches, over the next few weeks, to avoid exposure to infection.

The full text follows:

On Saturday, March 14, 2020, the Holy Eparchial Synod convened via a teleconference to continue assessing the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as Corona Virus, and decided the following:

1) For the benefit and protection of the faithful, and taking into account the recent scientific findings, we advise our faithful not to be exposed in places of public assembly (including attending church) during the next few weeks. We recognize that this is an unprecedented situation and one that calls upon each of us to take steps to protect our fellow parishioners and larger communities. During this time, if anyone wishes not to come to church, the Holy Archdiocese extends this blessing, as such a decision is not a sin, but an act of love and responsibility for the protection of one’s self and their fellow human beings. We encourage the faithful to participate in the experience of sacred worship at home, on TV, or using multimedia platforms.

2) We are obligated to abide by the regulations of the Local and State governments, as stringent as they may be, in an effort to support public health efforts.

3) Each Metropolitan has a duty to make necessary decisions for the protection of the faithful in accordance with the public health mandates and the local restrictions regarding public assembly and other protocols.

HOLY EPARCHIAL SYNOD