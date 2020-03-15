Greek President calls on citizens to stick to anti-virus measures

The newly sworn-in President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoullou, has chosen to communicate with Greek citizens through a Facebook post on the need to observe the preventive measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus.

"The only way to protect our loved ones and our fellow citizens is to stay away of them," Sakellaropoulou, who was sworn in to a five-year term Friday, writes.

"We faithfully follow, both collectively and as individuals, the directives of the scientists and the state authorities," she notes, adding that she herself is following them, to the degree that her commitments as President allow.

She ends her post in an optimistic mood. "We will succeed. With discipline and prudence, composure and optimism, we will succeed."