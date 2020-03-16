With a new President of the Republic come new mores and a new approach. It is not just that the new President is, for the first time a woman, something that, quite rightly, has been widely talked about.

The new President has shown, right from the start _ and a more difficult circumstance to begin her term could hardly be envisaged _ that she will insist on direct communication with her fellow citizens, the people whose representatives overwhelmingly voted for her to the highest office in the land, an office above partisanship.

She will express her opinion, share her thoughts and feeling, not only through the usual institutional channels but also through social media. She will address society in order to provide guidance, in the deepest huma sense of the term.

With a concise post rich in messages, Katerina Sakellaropoulou revealed her intent to be approachable to all.

"The restrictions imposed on us may be suffocating to our Greek temperament. But we can, and must, conform. We have proven in other difficult times in our history that when responsibility and solidarity prevail, we can overcome seemingly insurmountable problems. We may not come through unscathed, but certainly stronger. I stand by your side."

In a direct, but warm and also self-possessed manner, the President said all that needed to be said in this difficult time, and more. She stands by us, asking us "to isolate ourselves, without feeling lonely."

Everyone is being called to do the right thing, with a sense of purpose and responsibility for themselves and society. In other words, to do their duty. In those first difficult days in her new role, the new president is doing her part.