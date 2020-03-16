Police arrest dozens for violating measures to curb coronavirus

The Greek Police (ELAS) has arrested dozens of people for violating measures introduced by the government in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, apprehending a total of 127 people across the country since last Thursday.

According to ELAS, there were 48 arrests in Attica, 25 in western Greece, 10 in Thessaly, seven in eastern Macedonia and Thrace, seven in the southern Aegean, five in western Macedonia, five in central Macedonia, five on Crete, four in the Peloponnese, three in Thessaloniki, three in other parts of mainland Greece, two in Epirus, two in the northern Aegean and one in the area of the Ionian islands.

The arrests pertained to owners or managers of hair salons, cafes, restaurants and other food retail outlets, bakeries and patisseries, the operation of which have been temporarily suspended.