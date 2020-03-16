Parliament takes measures to avert spread of coronavirus

As part of increasingly strict measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, Greece's Parliament on Monday reportedly introduced restrictions, suspending all committee sessions and restricting the presence of each party in Parliament to one MP.

On Wednesday, the speakers of Parliament are to convene to decide whether to further curb activity in the House with the idea of remote sessions reportedly being discussed.

The developments came after the conservative New Democracy MP Christos Kellas tested positive for the virus.

As Kellas visited the branch of National Bank inside the Parliament building last week, all the staff employed there are in quarantine.

The staff of Kellas' political office are also in quarantine. Meanwhile seven other people believed to have come into contact with Kellas over the past few days have also been put in 14-day quarantine.