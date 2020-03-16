Gov't alternate spokesperson heralds new measures in response to virus

As part of Greece's continuing response to the coronavirus threat, Greece‘s alternate government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni on Monday announced a raft of new measures.

All people arriving in Greece from abroad are to be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Additionally, all shops are to close from Wednesday with the exception of supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations. Details are to be revealed in due course.

Asked whether Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been tested for coronavirus, she said that he had, as had his family, and that he is negative.

Greece's Parliament on Monday reportedly introduced restrictions, suspending all committee sessions and restricting the presence of each party in Parliament to one MP.