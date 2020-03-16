PM Mitsotakis tested negative for coronavirus, spokesperson says

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has tested negative for the coronavirus, alternate government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni told a news briefing on Monday.

Peloni was asked whether Mitsotakis underwent the test as he has been in contact with government spokesman Stelios Petsas who has been in self-isolation since his wife tested positive for the virus.

Mitsotakis tested negative and is in good health as are his family, Peloni said, adding that other officials at the prime minister's office also tested negative.