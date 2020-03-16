Large fire breaks out at Moria migrant camp on Lesvos

File photo

A large fire has broken out at the Moria refugee and migrant camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, according to local media reports on Monday.

The blaze was being fanned by strong winds and firefighters were having trouble reaching the spot where it started due to overcrowding at the facility, To Nisi reported.

“The firetrucks can’t get through,” a fire official told the website.

The camp, which was built for no more than 5,400 people and is currently handling more than 20,000, is being evacuated.