Fire service on Lesvos says child dead in camp blaze

The Hellenic Fire service said in a Tweet on Monday that a minor has been found dead during an operation to extingush a fire that broke out at the Moria refugee and migrant camp earlier in the afternoon.

The blaze was being fanned by strong winds and firefighters were having trouble reaching the spot where it started due to overcrowding at the facility, local website To Nisi reported.



The camp, which was built for no more than 5,400 people and is currently handling more than 20,000, was to be evacuated. However, the fire service eventually accessed the site.