Italian pilgrim to Mount Athos tests negative for coronavirus

A sample taken from an Italian pilgrim to Mount Athos has tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the AHEPA hospital announced on Monday.

The 50-year-old Italian was sent to the COVID-19 referral hospital after he presented the symptoms of a suspected coronavirus infection - cough and fever.



Based on the tests carried out, he appears to be suffering from an ordinary flu, state-run news agency ANA-MA reported.