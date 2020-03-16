NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Italian pilgrim to Mount Athos tests negative for coronavirus

TAGS: Coronavirus

A sample taken from an Italian pilgrim to Mount Athos has tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the AHEPA hospital announced on Monday.

The 50-year-old Italian was sent to the COVID-19 referral hospital after he presented the symptoms of a suspected coronavirus infection - cough and fever.

Based on the tests carried out, he appears to be suffering from an ordinary flu, state-run news agency ANA-MA reported. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 