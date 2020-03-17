H&M to close stores, including some in Greece, due to virus

H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Monday it was evaluating all its activities and temporarily closing stores in 12 more markets due to the coronavirus as it reported a 24 percent quarterly sales slump in China.



H&M said it was temporarily closing stores in Poland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Belgium, France, Austria, Luxembourg, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovenia and Kazakhstan, and also some stores in Greece, due to the virus. [Reuters]