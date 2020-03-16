Government suspends operation of all places of worship until March 30

The operation of all places of worship, regardless of religion or dogma, is suspended until March 30, the Greek government announced on Monday evening, as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Churches will remain open only for individual prayer, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said In a tweet on his officlas account. “Protecting public health requires clear decisions,” he said.

In a separate tweet, Education Minister Niki Kerameus specified that the suspension will apply from March 16-30.

The announcement followed a decision by the Greek Orthodox Church to suspend all daily services and rituals except Sunday prayers for an indefinite period.

After a briefing by infectious disease expert and Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras, the Holy Synod also decided that weddings and baptisms are postponed indefinitely, while funerals will be held in close family circle.