Government will do ‘what it takes’ to contain virus spread

The government will do “what it takes” to contain the spread of the coronavirus epidemic in Greece, even if this means extending existing measures restricting public gatherings and circulation, spokesman Stelios Patsas said on Tuesday.

“It is possible that we may have to spend Easter away from churches,” Petsas said in comments to Skai TV, a day after the government suspended the operation of all places of worship in the runup to the biggest event on the Greek Orthodox calendar on April 19.

“There has been a rise in incidents and some of these are serious cases, so we have to make sure that the health system can cope,” Petsas said, adding that the government is “prepared to extend the measures” if it is so advised by its panel of experts.

“If our experts tell us to lift the measures, we will. But it is too risky to say what we will be doing three or four weeks from now,” Petsas added.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece came to 352 on Monday, according to Health Ministry spokesman and expert Sotiris Tsiodras. There have been four deaths as a result of the disease.