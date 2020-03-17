Driving licenses and plates being returned to motorists

Motorists who had their driving licenses revoked or number plates removed over minor traffic violations up until March 16 will be able to get them back, according to a decision made public on Tuesday by the Citizens’ Protection Ministry.

The decision is aimed at facilitating motorists to get around without having to use taxis or public transportation in a bid to contain the coronavirus spread. They will have to pay whatever fine is carried by their violation, however, before they get their plates or licenses back.

Those who were caught for serious violations are not included in the measure. Such violations include running a red light, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, using the emergency lane without good cause, parking on wheelchair crossings and dangerous driving.