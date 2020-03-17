Posidonia shipping expo postponed until October

The annual Posidonia exhibition, Greece’s foremost showcase for the shipping industry, is being postponed until the fall, organizers said on Tuesday.

Scheduled to take place on June 1-5 at the Greek capital’s Metropolitan Expo center, the event’s 2020 edition has been pushed to October amid concerns about the coronavirus epidemic.

“In view of the escalating challenges we all face as a result of the Coronavirus-COVID-19 pandemic and the need to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our exhibitors and visitors while at the same time complying with WHO and Greek Government guidelines, we have decided to postpone Posidonia 2020 from the 1st to 5th June 2020 to the 26th to 30th October 2020 at the Athens Metropolitan Expo, together with all related Posidonia sports events and conferences,” the organizers said in a statement.

“Given the uncertainty currently surrounding our original dates, the international character of Posidonia and the pressure our exhibitors and visitors are under in actioning now their travel and logistical arrangements as well as the shipment of their exhibits, we concluded that we could not delay this decision any longer,” they added.