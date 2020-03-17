More than 200 Greek Erasmus students trapped in Spain, Italy

Academic authorities at the universities of Ioannina and Thessaloniki are looking for ways to ensure the safe return of more than 200 Greek students who are trapped in Spain and Italy following travel bans due to a severe coronavirus outbreak in both countries.

Ioannina University rector Triantafyllos Albanis wrote to Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday to request his assistance in ensuring the return to Greece of 20 students who left for Spain under the European exchange program in January, February and early March, before the coronavirus hit the country with the severity that has been seen in recent days.

Spain’s tally of coronavirus cases surpassed 10,000 on Tuesday and the number of fatalities rose to 491, Reuters reported.

The Aristotle University of Thessaloniki has an additional 187 students in Spain and Italy as part of the Erasmus program and is also reportedly looking for way to get them back home.