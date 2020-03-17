Thessaloniki official chides residents for flouting Covid-19 restrictions

The president of the Thessaloniki Municipal Council on Tuesday lashed out at residents defying government injunctions for self-containment and social distancing to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“People should be staying at home; they shouldn’t be hanging out at the seafront. It’s irresponsible and dangerous,” Drosos Tsavlis, a lung doctor, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, as photographs emerged of hundreds of Thessalonians strolling, jogging and hanging out on benches at the waterfront promenade on Tuesday morning, as they’ve done on previous days as well.

“Don’t they get it? I though the scenes from last weekend would be the last and that these were people who had been properly informed,” he said, adding that the municipal authority can only warn residents against such foolhardy behavior and ensure that the waterfront promenade is cleaned every day.