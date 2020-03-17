NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
PM to address nation on Tuesday

TAGS: Coronavirus

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitstotakis will make a televized  address to  the nation at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to his Press Office.

He will, reportedly, not announce any new measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 but is expected to make a sincere and realistic assessment of the situation to the public.

He is also expected to establish this way of communicating with the public with addresses at regular intervals and possibly once a week.
 

