PM to address nation on Tuesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitstotakis will make a televized address to the nation at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to his Press Office.

He will, reportedly, not announce any new measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 but is expected to make a sincere and realistic assessment of the situation to the public.

He is also expected to establish this way of communicating with the public with addresses at regular intervals and possibly once a week.

