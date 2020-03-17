Scores of Erasmus students trapped in Italy, Spain

Academic authorities at the universities of Ioannina and Thessaloniki were on Tuesday seeking ways to ensure the safe return of more than 200 Greek students who are trapped in Spain and Italy following travel bans aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in both countries.

Ioannina University rector Triantafyllos Albanis wrote to Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday to request his assistance in ensuring the return to Greece of 20 Ioannina University students who left for Spain under the Erasmus European exchange program in January, February and early March.



The Aristotle University of Thessaloniki has an additional 187 students in Spain and Italy as part of the Erasmus program and is also reportedly trying to get them back home.