Vulnerable citizens to receive help at home

Citizens whose age or state of health make them particularly vulnerable to infection with the new coronavirus will be receiving help from local authority in tackling the day-to-day challenges arising from the measures, according to an Interior Ministry decision.

The measure is aimed mainly at prevently elderly residents from having to venture out of their homes to go shopping or pick up medical prescriptions.



In a memo, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos ordered that municipal employees who have been temporarily relieved from duties requiring constant contact with the general public be put into the service of local “help at home” programs, which cater mainly to elderly housebound residents who do not have a caretaker to see to their needs.