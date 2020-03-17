NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Free parking in Athens to limit use of public transportation

TAGS: Transport

In an effort to encourage citizens to avoid public transport as part of the push to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the City of Athens will allow free parking in slots marked P-69 for 14 days as of Wednesday. 

According to an announcement, parking areas for local residents (marked P-70) will remain valid for those with the relevant resident cards.

The municipal police will continue to monitor illegal parking not only in residential areas, but also any form of parking deemed antisocial.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 