Greece’s public healthcare system has so far responded well to the challenge of the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. The only exception, albeit an important one, seems to be the testing, which has been neither as widespread nor as quick as conditions require.

It is important that all public and private medical infrastructure is utilized to ensure that more tests are conducted and results issued faster. It is also urgent to ensure an adequate supply of reagents. If we are to stop the pandemic we must be able to map its evolution quickly and reliably.