Border region of Evros, Volos report first coronavirus cases

The General University Hospital of Evros in northeastern Greece confirmed the region’s first case of Covid-19 on Wednesday, causing particular concern as the area shares borders with both Turkey and Bulgaria, is host to hundreds of refugees and is also dealing with a major migrant push from the east.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the patient is a man in his 40s from Alexandroupoli and is not in any danger. Health authorities are trying to trace all the people he came into contact with in a bid to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

The city of Volos in the eastern mainland also reported its first Covid-19 case on Tuesday, saying that the patient at the Achillopouleio Hospital is a 22-year-old man who had traveled to the UK recently and showed symptoms when he returned to Volos.