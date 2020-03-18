Government to ban social gatherings, spokesman says

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas on Wednesday heralded new measures for the containment of the coronavirus outbreak, saying that authorities will be announcing a ban on social gatherings within the day.

Large public gatherings for events like concerts or sports games have already been banned since last week and the government has been pushing citizens to implement a strict self-containment policy since the weekend.

The new measure seeks to restrict citizens from getting together socially in groups to hang out in public spaces like parks or squares, or even for gatherings at home.

In comments to Alpha TV, Petsas said the cap will likely be set at 10 people but ruled out a general curfew restricting the citizens’ movements in public, at least for the time being.