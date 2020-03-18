Coronavirus cases rise to 418 with 31 new infections, Health Ministry says

Greece's Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras on Wednesday announced 31 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 418, with the death toll remaining at five.

Of those infected, 79 are being treated in hospital while 13 are in critical condition, Tsiodras said.

The average age of those infected stands at around 70 years, the ministry representative added.

In 64 of the caes, the source of infection has not been identified, indicating transmission in the community.

Tsiodras underlined the importance of people observing instructions to avoid contact, particularly with large groups of people. "We must consider ourselves as if we are carriers of the virus. A positive or negative test does not change that strategy."

Addressing the same press conference, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias confirmed a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people as part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the virus.