MPs to debate, vote on only one bill per week, committee says

The Greek Parliament's Conference of Presidents on Wednesday decided that only one bill shall be put to vote each week, as part of the measures put in placeby the House to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Priority will be given to the introduction of bills relating to the management of emergency situations, while debates will be held once a week, every Thursday.

The parliament is already operating with a restricted number of employees who cover the House's main operations while other departments have either closed or are working with skeleton staff in other buildings.