Gov't bans gatherings of more than 10 people to curb virus spread

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias confirmed, during a press conference on Wednesday, a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people as part of the government's ongoing efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. Offenders will be fined 1,000 euros, Hardalias added.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas had said the govermment was planning the ban earlier in the day.

Hardalias added that citizens were strongly advised to remain at home and avoid contact with people beyond their close family whenever possible.

"The fight against the coronavirus is constant and of concern to all of us," Hardalias said.