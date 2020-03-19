The success of the country’s defense against the new coronavirus will depend to a large extent on our commitment to the common goal and our mental stamina.



This climate of unity runs the risk of being poisoned by the image of public figures appearing to defy the strict restrictive measures imposed by the authorities or even exhibiting a certain frivolity in the media.

These limitations apply to all and primarily to those who have a duty to serve as an example to others and resist the herd mentality.