Highway traffic has dropped considerably in the last few days as a result of the shuttering of schools and businesses and citizens choosing to stay at home to contain the spread of the coronavirus.



In the week to Wednesday, Attiki Odos, the Athens ring road, experienced a 40 percent decline in traffic compared to the same time last year, while other highways around the country are reporting drops ranging from 13 to 24 percent.



A notable rise has also been recorded in contactless card payments at toll posts, with the Infrastructure Ministry considering banning cash transactions, despite the reaction by highway operating companies.