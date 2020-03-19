Minister suspends operation of debt collectors while virus crisis lasts

Greek Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced he is suspending as of Thursday the operation of debt collecting and debt management companies for as long as the government’s emergency quarantine measures to tackle the new coronavirus outbreak are in place.

“Their operation is suspended for as long as the quarantine lasts…There can be no disturbances [by phone calls] over debt at such a time. The economy is stalling, so these weeks are as if they never happened. We certainly hope it will not last long,” the minister told private broadcaster Blue Sky in an interview on Wednesday night.

The decision to suspend their operation will be issued later on Thursday, he added.