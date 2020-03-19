Greeks and other nationals who will fly back to Greece as an EU-wide temporary restriction of non-essential travel for a period of 30 days comes into force will have to remain at home for two weeks or face a 5,000-euro fine, according to measures put in place by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection and the Civil Aviation Authority.

Travellers will have to fill in a form stating the address where they will spent the next 14 days along with a contact number.

This information will be forwarded to the information centre set up by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection in Halandri, where staff will conduct random telephone checks to determine whether or not travellers are complying with the quarantine.

The details of the plan are still being hammered out.