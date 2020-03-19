Healthy baby born from woman infected with Covid-19

The first baby from a woman who tested positive to the novel coronavirus was born in a hospital in Athens on Wednesday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Thursday.

An initial test on the infant born at the maternity clinic of the Attikon General Hospital has shown it is not infected.

The baby was born by cesarian due to its size (had a birth weight of more then 4,000 grams). Doctors are also expecting the results of the main RT-PCR test to exclude the possibility of a Covid-19 infection.

The 24-year-old mother who was in her 40th week of her pregnancy developed flu-like symptoms (cough and fever) last Sunday and was transferred to Attikon after she and her husband tested positive for the virus.

The woman has been transferred to a negative pressure room and the baby is in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for monitoring.